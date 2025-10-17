Reliance Industries reports 10% jump in Q2 net profit, revenue surges to Rs 258,898 crore

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India’s largest company by market capitalization, on Friday reported a near 10% rise in its net profit to Rs 18,165 crore in the quarter that ended in September (Q2FY26) as against Rs 16,563 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY25). Revenue for the second quarter of this financial year also surged 10% to Rs 258,898 crore against Rs 235,481 crore in Q2FY25.

On a sequential basis, the consolidated net profit declined 32.71% from the previous quarter, which was Rs 26,994 crore. It may be noted that in the previous quarter, Reliance reported a one-off gain of Rs 8,924 crore from the sale of its stake in Asian Paints.

“Reliance delivered a robust performance during 2QFY26 led by strong contribution from O2C, Jio and Retail businesses. Consolidated EBITDA registered 14.6% growth on a Yo-Y basis, reflecting agile business operations, domestic focused portfolio and structural growth in Indian economy,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Revenue for the company’s mainstay business – oil to chemical (O2C) – segment grew 3.2% year-on-year to Rs 160,558 crore while EBIDTA surged sharply by 20.9% to Rs 15,008 crore. Production meant for sale increased 2.3% on a Y-o-Y basis with higher throughput in both primary and secondary units. Jio-bp network added 236 outlets on a Y-o-Y basis, leading to a volume growth of 34% for HSD and 32% for MS.