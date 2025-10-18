GST 2.0| Govt ensured consumers received the benefits: FM Sitharaman

From dairy products to electronics, the government has keep an eye on the sector to ensure the consumers get the benefits. She even affirmed that in several items, businesses passed on higher than expected GST rate cuts to consumers. The Union minister highlighted that electronic items sale surged significantly with AC sales doubling on the very first day GST reforms kicked in, on September 22, while TV sales saw an 30-35 percent increase.

She asserted that the government is confident that the momentum will retain even after the festive season and this should not be considered just as festive sale spurge. Despite having a positive response from the industry, the government is taking up the cases of GST violations that have come to the Department of Consumer Affairs.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has received 3,169 complaints alleging that price cuts were not passed on – of which 3,075 have been

forwarded for action; 94 have been resolved.