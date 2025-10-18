GST cuts reach consumers; to boost electronics sales by Rs 20 lakh crore this year: Centre

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday hailed the recently implemented GST reforms, stating that consumers are already benefiting through reduced prices.

Addressing a joint press conference on GST Bachat Utsav, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has been tracking price reductions in 54 items across the country since the revised GST rates came into effect on September 22.

"GST rate reduction has resulted in increase of purchases. The consumption drive will continue," Sitharaman said.

"We are convinced that on every such items benefits are being passed on by companies," she added.

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the government is expecting a boost in electronic consumption triggered by the GST reforms.

The minister said that data from all retail chains shows there were 20-25 per cent more sales in comparison to last Navaratri and there are many such categories, like 85-inch TV where stocks were completely sold out.