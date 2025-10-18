Business

Yes Bank net rises 18.3% to Rs 654 crore on improved margin, asset quality 

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 9,023.2 crore, down 1.2 percent from the year-ago period.
Yes Bank's asset quality remained broadly stable with the gross non-performing assets rising 4.3 percent.
Yes Bank's asset quality remained broadly stable with the gross non-performing assets rising 4.3 percent. File photo
ENS Economic Bureau
Updated on
1 min read

MUMBAI: Slight improvement in margins, stable asset quality, lower interest expense and a healthy growth in other income lifted the bottom line of the mid sized private sector lender Yes Bank by 18.34 percent to Rs 654 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 553 it had booked in the year-ago period.

Indicating mixed core banking performance, the bank in which the Japanese financial powerhouse SMBC owns 24.99 percent, making it the single largest shareholder now, said while the core net interest income declined 3 percent to Rs 2,301 crore  in the reporting three months period, the key profitability metric net interest margin improved to 2.5 percent marginally up from 2.4 percent in the year ago period. This helped the bank log in an 18.34 percent growth in net income.

However, the bank said Saturday that its net interest income declined 3 percent on-year to Rs 2,300.9 crore, reflecting competitive lending environment. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 9,023.2 crore, down 1.2 percent from the year-ago period, the bank said.

Asset quality remained broadly stable with the gross non-performing assets  rising  4.3 percent on-year to Rs 4,055.3 crore, while the GNPA was  steady at 1.6 percent, unchanged from a year earlier.

Provisions rose 41 percent on-year to Rs 419 crore during the quarter, indicating higher provisioning requirements even as slippages remained contained.

Yes Bank
Q2 earnings

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com