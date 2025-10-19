Deposit rate cut by 70-80 bps to ease margin pressure in coming quarters: PNB MD, CEO Ashok Chandra

Has reducing the savings bank interest rate impacted your CASA ratio, which is now around 37% vs. 39% previously? What is your CASA guidance for FY26?

Our guidance for the full year is more than 38%. In the June quarter, we were down to 36.69%. This quarter, we have come up, with a quarter-on-quarter growth of 2.2%. We have mobilised over Rs 18,000 crore in individual savings accounts after revamping our schemes. We are aiming for at least 38% by the end of this financial year. There are challenges, but the initiatives and digital footprint we've created are giving good results.

Could you elaborate on your digital efforts?

Certainly. First, account opening is now seamless through video KYC from home. Second, our 'PNB One' mobile app is state-of-the-art, allowing you to see spending patterns, create deposits, and even avail loans against mutual funds.

On the asset side, we have multiple digital lending products:

Digital Vehicle Loan: Applied at the dealer, no documents needed, sanctioned and funded within 30 minutes.

Digital Home Loan: Entirely digital process.

Digital gold loan: 80% of our gold loans are now disbursed digitally.

We have also launched five products for the masses, including digital tractor loans, self-help group account opening and management, and KCC (Kisan Credit Card) renewal, which is now end-to-end digital. MSME loans up to Rs 25 lakhs are available digitally without security, based on cash flow assessment.

We are working on another 30-40 digital journeys, and going forward, most lending will happen through digital platforms.

Your Net Interest Margin (NIM) fell by almost 30 basis points. Could you have done better?

The bank has done what was possible. We knew there were challenges, but we held on—the global NIM fell from 2.70% to 2.60%, but our domestic NIM is better at 2.72%. 49% of our portfolio is External Benchmark Linked (EBR), and we have to pass on rate cuts immediately, which we have done. The NIM pressure has now happened, and going forward, it has to go up.

Asset quality improved by about 100 basis points. What steps did you take?

We had very good recoveries this quarter— Rs 3,980 crore (almost Rs 4,000 crore). For the last one and a half years, our quarter-on-quarter recovery has been higher than slippages. A lot of effort is going into recovery, and I am confident we will achieve the guidance of Rs 16,000 crore in recovery for the year.

Q10: Did you sell any loans to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) or recover through IBC this quarter?

This quarter, we have not sold anything, but one or two assets are in an advanced stage. I expect to sell assets worth around Rs 700 crore in Q3. Regarding IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code), I don't see much happening there now as most big account resolutions are complete, and we are left with smaller accounts.