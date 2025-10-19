Diwali cleaning of your Investment portfolio

Cleaning an investment portfolio refers to reviewing, reorganizing, and optimizing your investments to align with your financial goals, risk tolerance, and current market conditions. This often involves rebalancing—buying or selling assets to restore your desired asset allocation—while eliminating underperformers, reducing redundancy, and minimizing costs. For a diverse portfolio, the process ensures diversification, manages risk, and improves long-term performance. It's not a one-time event but should be done periodically, such as annually or when allocations drift by 5-10%. One very important part of the cleaning process is to involve your family in the process.

Key steps to clean your portfolio: Assess Your Current Holdings: List all assets, their values, and percentages in your portfolio. Calculate your overall asset allocation (e.g., 40% equities, 20% real estate, 15% fixed income).

Define your goals and risk profile: Revisit your investment objectives (e.g., retirement, education, wealth preservation). Consider your age, income, time horizon, tax status, and risk appetite.

Evaluate performance and quality: Compare each asset's returns against benchmarks (e.g., Nifty 50 for Indian equities). Identify laggards, high-fee investments, or those no longer fitting your strategy. For illiquid assets like physical real estate, factor in ongoing costs.

Rebalance: Sell over-allocated assets and buy under-allocated ones.

Execute changes: Prioritize tax-efficient moves, like using tax-loss harvesting, gifting mutual funds to parents or children, etc. Consult a financial advisor or tax expert, the changes in taxation is not easy to track!

Monitor and repeat: Set reminders for future reviews. Automate where possible, like through systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds.

Key considerations - Diversification: Avoid over-concentration in one asset class or sector. For example, if real estate dominates, add REITs or InvITs for liquidity without direct ownership hassles. Gold or Silver has appreciated hugely in the past few years.