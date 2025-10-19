Emirates NBD to acquire 60 per cent stake in RBL Bank in USD 3 billion deal

NEW DELHI: In one of the largest-ever FDI in Indian financial services sector, UAE-based Emirates NBD Bank and RBL Bank Limited has announced that their respective Boards have approved definitive agreements for ENBD to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank through a primary capital infusion of approximately $3 billion Rs 26,850 crore.

This landmark transaction sets multiple records, establishing itself as the largest ever foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Indian financial services sector. This is also the largest ever equity fund raise in the Indian banking sector, and is first acquisition of a majority interest in a profitable Indian bank by a foreign bank.

The investment will be executed through a preferential issue of new shares, giving ENBD up to a 60% stake in RBL Bank. In accordance with Indian securities regulations, ENBD will also make a mandatory open offer to public shareholders to acquire up to a further 26% stake.

Emirates NBD is a leading banking group in the Middle-east and North Africa region with presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million customers. It is listed on the Dubai Financial Market with a market capitalization of approximately $43 billion as of October 15, 2025.

The Government of Dubai holds a 56% stake in the bank. RBL Bank, on the other hand is a listed private sector bank in India with a legacy of over 80 years. It serves over 15 million customers through a network of 564 branches and a strong digital payments ecosystem.