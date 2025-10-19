Eternal Limited faces Rs 128 crore GST demand order, vows to challenge decision

NEW DELHI: Eternal Limited, the company formerly known as Zomato Limited, has disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has allegedly received a goods and services tax (GST) demand order totalling approximately Rs 128.35 crore from tax authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

The order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax in Lucknow, comprises a GST demand of Rs 64.17 crore for the period from April 2023 to March 2024, along with an equivalent penalty of Rs 64.17 crore. The demand also includes applicable interest on the outstanding amount.

According to the filing with the BSE and National Stock Exchange, the order was passed under Section 74 of the Central GST and Uttar Pradesh GST Acts. The tax authority has alleged “short payment of output tax and excess availment of input tax credit” by the company.