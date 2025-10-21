3-day Diwali spending sees daily UPI transactions soar 30%, but growth in value terms was just 2.7%

MUMBAI: The ubiquitous real-time digital payment platform UPI continues its dominance, with transactions during the Dhanteras-to-Diwali period rising at a faster pace than any other mode of payment. The average UPI volume jumped to 736.9 million each day from 568.4 million a year ago, registering a whopping 30% in transaction count.

According to the latest NPCI data, however, in value terms, the growth has been just 2.7% to Rs 87,569 crore each day from Rs 75,801 crore, suggesting that low-ticket retail and merchant payments now make up the larger share of overall digital transactions.

According to the NPCI, this means that UPI transactions have tripled in the past four years—from 245.4 million in 2022 to 420.5 million in 2023 and further to 568.4 million in 2024 and to 736.9 million in 2025 so far.

During the 2022 Diwali season, the value of UPI payments stood at Rs 43,785 crore, which more than doubled in three years to Rs 87,569 crore this year.