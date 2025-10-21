Asian markets rally midday on US–China truce hopes, Japan leads the charge

In China, equities gained on renewed optimism over trade negotiations and improving credit conditions. The Hang Seng Index advanced about 1.7% by the noon break, while the CSI 300 rose around 1.5 percent, led by technology and consumer shares. Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech and semiconductor firms were among the top gainers.

South Korea’s KOSPI climbed nearly 2 percent, reaching fresh record highs, boosted by strong performances in automakers and chipmakers. Positive trade developments involving the US and South Korea also contributed to the rally.

In the broader region, Australian and Southeast Asian markets followed the positive trend, helped by firm commodity prices and a softer US dollar. The Japanese yen weakened slightly as investors bet on a more accommodative stance from Tokyo, lending additional support to export-oriented stocks.

Market sentiment across Asia remained broadly positive, but analysts cautioned that the strong momentum could invite short-term profit-taking after recent rallies. Key risks include renewed volatility in global trade talks, unexpected shifts in central bank policies, or weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data.

Overall, Asian equities are on track for a strong session, reflecting a combination of easing geopolitical concerns, policy optimism, and improving global risk appetite.