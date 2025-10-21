Brookfield-backed Avaada Electro files for Rs 10,000-crore IPO

MUMBAI: Avaada Electro, the solar manufacturing arm of the Brookfield-backed Avaada Group, has filed the draft papers with Sebi through the confidential route for a bumper share sale seeking to mop up Rs 9,000-10,000 crore, according to sources.

The IPO is expected to comprise a mix of fresh issue and offer-for-sale (OFS) by existing shareholders and proceeds are likely to be utilised towards capacity expansion in high-efficiency solar cell and module manufacturing, including the development of a 5.1 gw integrated facility in Uttar Pradesh and capacity scale-up at its Butibori plant in Maharashtra, i-banking sources told TNIE.

If successful, this will be the largest IPO from a PV modules manufacturer in the country.

Founded by the social entrepreneur Vineet Mittal in 2007, the Mumbai-based Avaada Group had a turnover of around Rs 4,000 crore in the last financial year.

Avaada Electro is one of the largest solar PV module manufacturers by operational capacity as of September 2025. It is part of the Avaada Group, which is a diversified clean-energy conglomerate spanning solar PV manufacturing, renewable power generation, green hydrogen and derivatives, pumped hydro storage, battery storage, and green data centres, according to the draft papers.

The group, backed by Brookfield Renewable Partners and Thailand’s GPSC (PTT Group), had raised over $1.3 billion in 2023 to fund expansion across the solar, hydrogen, battery-storage, and green-ammonia verticals.