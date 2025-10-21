India, Russia in talks to resolve non-tariff issues affecting trade amid push for FTA

NEW DELHI: As India plans to take a step forward towards free trade agreement (FTA) talks with the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), both countries are in active dialogue to address several non-tariff issues, confirmed a source from the Ministry of Commerce.

From listings to complex certification and testing requirements, Indian exporters continue to face challenges while tapping the Russian market.

The source also confirmed that Russia has shown keen interest in having an FTA and thus, both the sides are speeding up the discussions. India is pushing hard for resolving the non-trade issues without which there is minimal chance of increased trade even if a deal is done.

“The challenges include listing, certain compliance requirements and also obtaining approvals for agricultural and marine processing or export facilities,” said an official aware of the matter.

India has identified over 65 non-tariff measures affecting its trade with Russia, primarily in areas of marine and agricultural exports. Key issues include approval of export units for products like shrimp, as well as other certifications and streamlined procedures needed to export goods.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) also identified complex certification and testing requirements , language and documentation barriers, limited market access for agri and pharma products and financial and payment issues as some of the major non-tariff issues affecting Indian exporters aiming to tap the Russian market.