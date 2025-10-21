Muhurat Trading 2025: What is Samvat and what to expect in the one-hour market session today

Muhurat Trading is largely symbolic but carries emotional and traditional significance for the investing community. Many investors make token trades or initiate fresh long-term positions as a way of marking the start of a new year. Historically, the session tends to attract retail participation and often ends on a positive note, though trading volumes remain much lower than on normal days.

This year’s session comes against the backdrop of a strong market run, with the Sensex and Nifty trading near record highs. Festive optimism, steady domestic inflows, and easing global rate concerns have lent support to Indian equities. However, analysts remain cautious of global headwinds such as renewed US–China trade frictions and volatile commodity prices.

Analysts expect a generally upbeat mood during the Muhurat hour, with indices likely to open firm and maintain a positive bias. The Nifty is seen facing resistance near the 25,800–26,000 range, while Bank Nifty may hover around the 58,000 mark. Financials, autos, infrastructure, and consumer-facing sectors are expected to be in focus.

While sentiment-driven buying could lift the benchmarks modestly, experts advise investors to treat Muhurat Trading as a ceremonial start rather than a session for aggressive short-term speculation. For long-term investors, it is a good opportunity to make small, symbolic purchases in quality large-cap or growth-oriented stocks that may perform well in the coming year.

Traders, meanwhile, should be mindful of thin liquidity and possible price swings within the short window. Quick moves are common, and maintaining stop-loss discipline is advisable.