Regulator overseeing National Pension System proposes dual valuation of govt bonds

The regulatory body overseeing the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) -- Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) -- has proposed to introduce the accrual basis valuation for some government securities (G-Secs), moving away from the current full 'mark-to-market' (MTM) system. The purpose of the move is to balance investment prudence with a more stable depiction of pension wealth accumulation for subscribers.

In a consultation paper released on Tuesday, the pension regulator has sought input on the optimal percentage of the G-Sec portfolio that should be valued on an accrual basis, suggesting a range between 10% and 60%. The objective is to keep the difference in Net Asset Values (NAVs) minimal between the schemes valued entirely on MTM and those adopting the proposed dual valuation.

By valuing a portion of G-Secs—which are often held long-term by pension funds—on an accrual basis, the system intends to better reflect the economic purpose of the investments, says PFRDA in its consultation paper.

“This move is ultimately expected to depict a more stable accumulation of pension wealth to subscribers, minimizing the short-term volatility in NAVs caused by market interest rate fluctuations inherent in the pure MTM method,” it stated.