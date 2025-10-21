Tata Trusts reaffirms Venu Srinivasan’s role, awaits crucial call on Mehli Mistry

CHENNAI: Tata Trusts has unanimously reappointed industrialist Venu Srinivasan as a trustee for life, reaffirming his central role in the leadership of India’s largest philanthropic organisation. The decision, made with full consensus, comes amid reports of differing views within the Trusts over key appointments and governance matters.

With Srinivasan’s position confirmed, the focus now shifts to the renewal of trustee Mehli Mistry’s term. Mistry, known for his long association with the Tata Group, is at the center of internal debate, with opinions reportedly divided on whether his continuation aligns with the Trusts’ evolving governance framework.