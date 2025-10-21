Tata Trusts reaffirms Venu Srinivasan’s role, awaits crucial call on Mehli Mistry

CHENNAI: Tata Trusts has unanimously reappointed industrialist Venu Srinivasan as a trustee for life, reaffirming his central role in the leadership of India’s largest philanthropic organisation. The decision, made with full consensus, comes amid reports of differing views within the Trusts over key appointments and governance matters.
With Srinivasan’s position confirmed, the focus now shifts to the renewal of trustee Mehli Mistry’s term. Mistry, known for his long association with the Tata Group, is at the center of internal debate, with opinions reportedly divided on whether his continuation aligns with the Trusts’ evolving governance framework.
The outcome of this decision is seen as significant for the Tata Trusts, which collectively hold a majority stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.
Analysts tracking Tata Group say that the handling of Mistry’s renewal could offer insights into how the Trusts balance continuity with transparency in their governance model.
Srinivasan’s reappointment, seen as a stabilising move, comes at a time when the Trusts face increasing scrutiny over their internal decision-making. The next phase—deciding on Mistry’s role—will be closely watched for its impact on both the Trusts’ leadership structure and the broader Tata ecosystem, they say.