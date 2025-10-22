Biggest gold slump in 12 years driven by profit-taking and fading safe-haven demand

Analysts attribute the sharp correction to heavy profit-booking after months of steep gains. With gold trading at unprecedented levels, investors were quick to lock in profits once momentum began to fade. The rally had left the market technically overbought, making it vulnerable to even minor shifts in sentiment. Large speculative positions built by hedge funds and institutional traders also amplified the reversal when prices started falling.

A firmer US dollar and easing safe-haven demand added further pressure. Signs of stabilisation in global equity markets and optimism over trade developments reduced the urgency to hold gold as a protective asset. The equity rally, however, has shown signs of fatigue, and investors appear to be rotating funds across asset classes rather than fully exiting commodities.

Analysts who track the commodity markets say the correction, though severe, may not signal the end of the broader uptrend. Periodic profit-taking is common in bull markets, especially after sharp rallies. Many investors who missed the earlier upsurge could view the current weakness as an opportunity to re-enter at lower levels. However, volatility is expected to remain high in the short term, with prices likely to fluctuate sharply as traders reassess global risk factors.

In India, where gold demand is closely tied to festive and wedding seasons, the global drop could provide temporary price relief. Yet, the impact on domestic prices will depend on the rupee’s movement and import costs. If the rupee weakens, local prices may not decline as much as the international benchmarks suggest.

Going forward, traders will closely watch US economic data, central bank policy signals, and geopolitical developments, all of which could influence the direction of precious metals. While gold and silver have lost some of their shine in the past two sessions, their long-term appeal as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty remains intact.

The metals market is actually undergoing a natural correction after an overheated rally. The recent drop reflects profit-taking and market repositioning rather than a collapse in fundamentals, and the next few sessions will reveal whether investors treat this as a pause—or the start of a deeper consolidation, say market watchers.