India-US BTA: Experts urge India to stand firm, resist last-minute pressure

India is aiming to finalise the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with US by the end of November. International trade experts caution India not to bow down to the last-minute pressure and maintain its autonomy.

Trade experts say that there has been a trend where the Trump administration had deviated from what had been agreed upon. Thus, before coming to an agreement India needs to have everything documented. “India must ensure that it does not become another victim of a one-sided deal announcement by Trump whereby what is agreed to by the officials of the two sides gets unilaterally changed by President Donald Trump to the disadvantage of partner country,” says Abhijit Das, a trade policy expert and former head of the Centre for WTO Studies, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

India and the US started off well after Modi met Trump in February in the White House and aimed to have first tranche of BTA negotiations by fall of 2025. However, with the US imposing 50% tariff on India from August onwards as a penalty for buying Russian oil, it has not been a smooth trajectory for India.

“The biggest obstacle to an India-US trade deal today isn’t tariffs — it’s oil. Washington wants India to scale back Russian crude imports, arguing that India’s purchases are “fuelling the Ukraine war.” New Delhi, however, views these imports as essential for energy security and inflation control. Unless both sides find a workable formula, this could become the deal-breaker,” said Ajay Srivastava, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).