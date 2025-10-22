IT sector sees minor rise in hiring

India’s information technology (IT) companies have seen a marginal uptick in recruitment in the second quarter (Q2) as they double down on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. An analysis of the earnings calls of the top five IT firms reveals that while hiring is yet to regain pre-pandemic momentum, companies are investing heavily in AI, machine learning (ML), and cloud computing to prepare for the sector’s evolving dynamics.

Except for industry leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), most top-tier IT firms — including Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra — reported an increase in headcount during Q2, largely through onboarding fresh graduates. Active job openings in the sector, however, declined from around 96,000 before the results to 92,000 currently, according to data from staffing firms.

Infosys led the pack with a net addition of 8,023 employees in Q2 and more than 12,000 freshers onboarded in the first half of FY26. The company has now raised its full-year hiring target to 20,000 freshers, up from 15,000 earlier. HCL Tech added 3,489 employees in the quarter, including 5,196 freshers, while Wipro reported a net addition of 2,260. Tech Mahindra’s workforce rose modestly, with a net addition of just over 600 employees.

In contrast, TCS recorded the sharpest contraction, with its headcount falling by 20,000 in Q2 to 593,314. The company attributed the decline to voluntary attrition and a strategic release of about 1% of its staff due to a “skill and capability mismatch.”

Hiring across the sector remains moderate and selective, said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of staffing firm Xpheno. “The Q2 results have not majorly impacted the active demand volume in the IT sector. The current demand is just 4% lower than the pre-results level. With a slight dip in demand from software product firms, startups, and IT services companies, active openings have settled at 92,000,” he said.