PNB fraud case: India's eight-year hunt for Mehul Choksi ends as Belgian court clears his extradition

NEW DELHI: India's eight-year effort to get custody of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, accused in a Rs 13,850 crore scam, gained momentum after a Belgian court ruled that his extradition has no legal barrier and the “charges against him are serious enough to justify it”.

The agencies have also submitted pictures of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, specifically Barrack No 12, to Belgian court where Choksi will be held once extradited.

It is 46-square-metre barrack, which has two cells with private toilets and basic facilities. The images were shared to counter Choksi’s claims that Indian prisons are overcrowded and unsafe.

The agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) – were following the fugitive since it fled from the country on January 2, 2018.

The court's order stated that Choksi is not a Belgian citizen but a foreign national. He was arrested in Antwerp on April 11, 2025 on request of the Indian agencies.