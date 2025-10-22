Walmart halts job offers to H-1B candidates after $100,000 visa fee rule

The decision comes after the Trump administration’s recent order introducing a one-time $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications. The new rule, effective from late September 2025, does not apply to renewals or pending petitions filed before the announcement. However, it has created widespread concern across industries that rely heavily on global talent, especially in technology and professional services.

For Walmart, the cost implications are substantial. Sponsoring a foreign employee now carries a far higher upfront burden, making it less practical for companies to hire candidates who need new visas. Analysts view the company’s move as a precautionary step to assess the financial and administrative impact before resuming sponsorship activity.

The broader implications extend beyond Walmart. Several US companies, especially in the tech sector, are expected to review or scale back their H-1B hiring plans. Employers may increasingly prefer US citizens or permanent residents, while others could shift more roles offshore or rely on remote working arrangements to avoid the new fee.

For foreign professionals, particularly from India—who account for the majority of H-1B visa holders—the development adds another layer of uncertainty. Job offers requiring visa sponsorship may now be delayed, rescinded, or restructured. The policy could also accelerate the trend of companies moving technical and back-office functions to lower-cost destinations like India or Eastern Europe.

Critics of the $100,000 fee argue that it could hurt US innovation and competitiveness by restricting access to global talent. Proponents, however, see it as a measure to protect domestic workers and ensure that companies prioritise local hiring.

While Walmart’s suspension is described as temporary, it highlights the immediate disruption caused by the policy shift. The company and other employers are expected to revisit their global hiring strategies once there is greater clarity on the rule’s long-term implications and possible legal challenges.

In the meantime, foreign jobseekers aiming for US roles may need to explore alternative routes such as intra-company transfers (L-1 visas), exceptional ability visas (O-1), or remote employment through overseas offices.

The situation underscores a broader shift in the US labour and immigration landscape, where cost, compliance, and politics are increasingly shaping corporate hiring decisions.