Bank account holders to get more flexibility, up to four nominees allowed for deposits and lockers

Bank depositors can now nominate up to four persons for their deposit accounts—either simultaneously or successively—and must specify the percentage share of entitlement that each nominee will receive such that the total adds up to 100%, as per the key provisions relating to nomination under the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025 that will come into effect from November 1.

The Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that the key provisions of the Act will significantly alter nomination rules for bank accounts, items held in safe custody and safety lockers.

“Individuals maintaining deposits, articles in safe custody, or lockers may specify up to four nominees, where the next nominee becomes operative only upon the death of the nominee placed higher, ensuring continuity in settlement and clarity of succession. The implementation of these provisions will give depositors the flexibility to make nominations as per their preference, while ensuring uniformity, transparency, and efficiency in claim settlement across the banking system,” stated the notification issued by the ministry on Thursday.

Under the revised framework, depositors will be able to nominate up to four individuals for their accounts, distributing specific percentage shares among them so that the total equals 100%. This option will be called the simultaneous nomination, which allows multiple beneficiaries to claim their respective portions directly. In contrast, successive nomination will have a priority sequence—where the next nominee’s right arises only after the preceding nominee’s death—ensuring an orderly transfer of funds.