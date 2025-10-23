Hero MotoCorp rides into the UK, its third European market in two weeks

“Following our foray into Italy and Spain, our partnership with MotoGB, further strengthens our European footprint… With this launch, we aim to make premium motorcycles accessible for first-time riders, and enthusiasts alike,” said Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp.

Bhan added, “With a presence now spanning 51 international markets, we reaffirm our commitment to redefining the future of mobility through our next-gen mobility solutions that deliver Limitless Freedom and Limitless Adventure to riders globally.”

MotoGB, a Lancashire-based distributor, will make the Hero MotoCorp product range available to customers in the UK, initially through a network of 25+ official sales and service outlets. The partnership plans to expand to 35+ locations by 2026.

Matt Kay, General Manager of MotoGB, said, “Both Hero MotoCorp and MotoGB share a deep commitment to putting customers first and ensuring a seamless ownership experience, supported by a robust sales and service network across the country.”

Hero MotoCorp’s exports have seen a big jump in recent months with sales nearly doubling to around 40,000 units in September 2025 as against around 20,000 exported in the same month last year.

So far in the financial year FY2026 (April-September), Hero’s exports have grown to 175,997 units as compared to 114,174 units exported in the same period last fiscal. Among Indian two-wheeler makers, Bajaj Auto is the leading two-wheeler exporter, followed by TVS Motor.