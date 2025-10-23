Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny 5-door exports cross 1 lakh units, far outpacing domestic sales

The export journey for the Jimny 5-door began in 2023, shortly after its India debut. The SUV, manufactured exclusively in India, is exported to over 100 countries, including Japan, Mexico and Australia. Jimny 5-door’s entry in Japan in January 2025, under the name “Jimny Nomade”, sparked off an overwhelming response with orders crossing the 50,000 mark within days of introduction.

Industry experts point to several factors behind the Jimny’s muted demand in India, despite its strong global appeal. These include its positioning as a niche lifestyle SUV, the absence of a diesel engine option and a relatively high price tag compared to rivals such as the Mahindra Thar.

At its core, the Jimny 5-door is built on a ladder-frame chassis with Suzuki’s proven ALLGRIP PRO (4WD), offering superior off-road dynamics and stability. Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, the SUV has a strong appeal among rugged terrain drivers.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are deeply thankful to customers around the world for their trust in this acclaimed SUV. Jimny’s strong off-road DNA, reliable performance and uncompromising quality have earned admiration in over 100 countries.”

He added, “The Jimny, along with 16 other models exported by Maruti Suzuki, stands as a shining example of ‘Make in India for the World’. The year-on-year rise in the Company’s exports reflects the love and confidence of customers in our products and highlights India’s rise as a hub for world-class automobile manufacturing.”

This achievement by Jimny also reinforces Maruti Suzuki’s sustained export growth. With over 2 lakh vehicles exported in H1 FY 2025-26 (up 40%), Maruti Suzuki commands over 46% share in India’s passenger vehicle exports. In FY 2024-25, the company exported over 3.3 lakh vehicles and in FY25-26, the carmaker is expected to export more than 4 lakh vehicles.