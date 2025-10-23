Sensex, Nifty slip from day’s highs amid profit booking; tech stocks lend support

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets on Thursday (October 23), saw a mixed session, with early gains giving way to profit booking later in the day. The BSE Sensex closed at 84,484.30, up 57.96 points or 0.07 percent, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 25,869.95, rising 1.35 points or 0.01 percent. Both indices touched intraday highs, with the Nifty briefly crossing 26,000 for the first time since September 2024. However, profit booking trimmed most of the gains by the close.

The IT sector led the market, rising 2.21 percent, supported by strong performances from Infosys and HCL Technologies. Other sectors that ended higher included Private Banks, FMCG, and PSU Banks, while Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Financial Services, Auto, and Consumer Durables saw marginal declines. Market breadth was weak, with 1,626 stocks advancing, 2,238 declining, and 110 remaining unchanged.