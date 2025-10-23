S&P Global downgrades Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles to 'negative' on slow JLR recovery

Ratings agency S&P Global has downgraded the outlook of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles to 'negative' on the slow recovery of its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which was recently hit by a major cyber attack.

S&P Global has estimated that JLR revenue will decline 15%-18% to about £24 billion in fiscal 2026 and its profitability will also take a hit because its investment intensity will remain steady. The company's S&P Global Ratings-adjusted EBITDA margins will decline to 3%-5% in fiscal 2026 from 7.6% in fiscal 2025.

The cyberattack, which began on August 31, has materially hampered JLR's operations. Production was completely halted throughout September and the first week of October. JLR recently reported that the groupwide system shutdown drove down wholesale and retail volumes in the September 2025 quarter by 24.2% and 17.1%, respectively, versus the same period a year ago.

Further, the impact of JLR's loss of volumes is more pronounced post the demerger. “We previously expected that the demerger of the commercial vehicles business would be neutral to our rating on Tata Motors PVs. We estimated the company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at about 1.0x at the time of the demerger,” said the rating agency.

“However, given the subsequent cyberattack at JLR since our forecast and the subsequent loss of revenue, we now project Tata Motors PVs' ratio of S&P Global Ratings-adjusted net debt to EBITDA will trend closer to 2.5x-3.0x in fiscals 2026 and 2027. Its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt is also likely to weaken to 15%-25% in fiscals 2026 and 2027 (pro forma the demerger), from more than 100% in fiscal 2025,” it said.