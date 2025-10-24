Assessing impact of Western sanctions on Russian crude imports: RIL

Reliance Industries Limited, which owns India’s largest refinery complex in Jamnagar, said it is currently assessing the implications of sanctions announced by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States on crude oil imports from Russia.

Reliance, which has a 25-year term contract with Russia’s Rosneft to buy up to 500,000 barrels per day of crude, also stated that it will comply with the EU’s guidelines on the import of refined products into Europe. According to data, Russia currently supplies about 35% of India’s total crude imports, most of which are purchased by private refiners Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy.

“We have noted the recent restrictions announced by the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States on crude oil imports from Russia and export of refined products to Europe. Reliance is currently assessing the implications, including the new compliance requirements. We will comply with the EU’s guidelines on the import of refined products into Europe. Whenever there is any guidance from the Indian Government in this respect, as always, we will be complying fully. Reliance has consistently aligned itself with the objectives of ensuring India’s energy security,” said a spokesperson for Reliance Industries Limited.

The US government, on October 22, imposed sanctions on Russia's two largest crude oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, in an effort to compel Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. The move follows similar actions by the United Kingdom, which sanctioned the same two Russian oil giants earlier in the week. The European Union has also approved its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) starting January 2027.

The company said Reliance remains confident that its time-tested and diversified crude sourcing strategy will continue to ensure stability and reliability in refinery operations, enabling it to meet both domestic and export requirements, including those to Europe.

“The Company remains fully committed to maintaining its longstanding and impeccable record of adherence to applicable sanctions and regulatory frameworks and will be adapting the refinery operations to meet the compliance requirements,” said the spokesperson.