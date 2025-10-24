Bullion takes a breather: Gold slips below Rs 12,510, silver Softens

Globally, spot gold fell around 0.2 percent to $4,118 per ounce, while silver dropped 0.6 percent to $48.6 per ounce. The retreat came as the dollar strengthened, making dollar-priced bullion costlier for other currency holders.

Analysts were quoted in reports saying the recent decline reflected a phase of consolidation following the sharp festive-season rally. With Diwali demand largely priced in, physical buying slowed, while traders booked profits amid a lack of fresh triggers. The easing of geopolitical tensions and a firm US currency also reduced safe-haven demand for precious metals.

Domestically, the momentum in gold and silver prices appears to be moderating, though the underlying long-term outlook remains steady. Analysts expect gold to trade in a narrow range between Rs 1,23,000 and Rs 1,24,650 per 10 grams, while silver could see further volatility given its sharp year-to-date gains.

Market experts noted that any significant correction could attract renewed buying interest, especially if inflation concerns persist or global risks resurface. For now, the short-term bias remains mildly negative, with investors watching key support levels for potential entry points.

The trend, however, suggests a temporary pause in the rally rather than a reversal, with price direction in the coming sessions likely to depend on currency movements, global risk sentiment, and domestic festive demand.