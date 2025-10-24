Cautious Friday trade: Benchmarks flat as US–India deal uncertainty clouds mood

CHENNAI: Indian equity benchmarks were trading flat to slightly lower by noon on Friday, pausing after a strong rally earlier in the week as investors booked profits amid lingering uncertainty over a potential US–India trade agreement.

At 12:00 noon IST, the BSE Sensex hovered near 84,400 after slipping over 100 points from the day’s high, while the Nifty 50 was trading just below 25,900. The indices had opened on a positive note but soon lost momentum as selling pressure emerged in select heavyweight stocks.

Market sentiment turned cautious as optimism over the long-awaited US–India trade deal waned in the absence of concrete progress. Reports suggesting renewed doubts over the agreement weighed on investor confidence.