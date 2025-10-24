India to launch simplified GST registration from November 1

The reform is part of the broader GST 2.0 initiative, which also includes a rationalised two-slab tax structure of 5 percent and 18 percent, with a 40 percent rate for luxury and sin goods. Other measures include streamlined filing processes, automated refunds, and risk-based audits to improve efficiency and ensure fair compliance.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new CGST Bhawan in Ghaziabad, Minister Sitharaman emphasised that the government aims to make the GST system more efficient, transparent, and business-friendly. She noted that the reforms would help honest taxpayers while ensuring strict action against non-compliance.

The new GST registration system is expected to significantly ease the process for small businesses and public sector units, supporting faster onboarding and fostering a more transparent and growth-oriented tax environment.