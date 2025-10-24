Indian markets end week on a soft note amid profit-taking

CHENNAI: The Indian stock market closed lower on Friday, breaking a six-day winning streak. The BSE Sensex ended around 84,200 points, down approximately 344 points, while the Nifty 50 slipped to 25,795, down nearly 96 points. Markets had opened flat, but profit-booking and cautious sentiment gradually pushed indices into negative territory.

Investors were taking profits after a strong run of gains, while global cues and concerns over the timing of a potential US-India trade deal weighed on sentiment. Rising crude prices, driven by supply uncertainties, added to cautious trading, along with hints of restrained foreign portfolio inflows.