ITC Hotels targets 1,000 keys under Epiq Collection brand over medium term

At present, ITC Hotels has a portfolio of 207 hotels with 146 operational and 61 in the pipeline. The company reiterated its plans to have 220-plus hotels and 20,000-plus keys by 2030. Of these, the owned/managed mix by percentage of key will be 33 percent and 67 percent, respectively.

During the recently concluded September quarter, ITC Hotels signed new hotels in Patna, Hyderabad, Tirupati, Wayanad, Nellore and Mantralayam. During H1, 15 hotels were signed totalling approximately 1,500 keys, while four new openings added 281 operational keys.

During the quarter, the company marked its entry into Kerala with the launch of Fortune Kochi, and future openings are planned in Wayanad (Storii) and Kakkanad (Fortune). In Bihar, Welcomhotel Bodh Gaya opened in October’25, while a new luxury hotel in Patna has been signed under the ITC Hotel brand.

ITC Hotels, which was demerged from its parent ITC Ltd in January this year, on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 132.77 crore in the second quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26), up 74 percent year-on-year. The firm's revenue from operations meanwhile increased around 8 percent Y-o-Y to Rs 839.5 crore in Q2FY26.

The Average Daily Rate (ADR) for the quarter grew by 6 percent and occupancy expanded by 254 bps, resulting in overall standalone Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) growth of 9 percent. Despite headwinds, the company claims to be commanding a 40 percent RevPAR premium over the Industry.

ITC Hotels said that the hospitality sector faced seasonal softness in the July-September quarter, which was further impacted by heavy monsoon rains that dampened travel sentiment and leisure mobility in July and August. A lower number of auspicious dates in the quarter also affected the wedding segment.

The company added that demand rebounded in September with longer weekends and early festive activity. ITC Hotels expects recent policy measures, including GST rate rationalisation and monetary easing to boost consumer spending going forward.

“The outlook for the second half of FY25–26 remains positive, with strong fundamentals and rising discretionary spending expected to drive business in the hospitality sector,” stated the company.