Piyush Pandey: The man behind ‘Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar’ and India’s most loved ads

Piyush Pandey, the Indian advertising industry’s creative pioneer, passed away before his time at 70. He was the front face of one of the largest creative agencies, Ogilvy, for decades and became a legand over time with his Vodafone pug campaigns, Cadbury's 'Kuch Khaas Hai' and Asian Paints' 'Har Khushi Mein Rang Laye'. He was a disruptor of conventional ad practices and was comfortable in all genres. For instance, he was unabashed about fronting Prime Minister’s comeback in 2014, with the unforgettable slogan: "Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar."

In his eulogy to his friend and industry colleague, Raj Nayak remembers the out-of-the-box Piyush Pandey.

The Adman Who Loved His Lions

He roared with creativity, lived with laughter, and taught an entire generation that the best stories come from the heart.

I’ve known Piyush for almost three decades, first as an industry colleague and over time as a friend. It’s hard to imagine Indian advertising without him. He wasn’t just a creative genius; he was the beating heart of the industry, the man who gave Indian advertising its true voice and vernacular pride. His passing leaves behind a silence that feels too loud.

He had that unmistakable baritone, the big moustache he often groomed with two fingers, and a mischievous glint in his eye that could light up a room. He was a chain smoker, a man who loved his large peg and larger laughter. Whether it was at Cannes over beer at the “gutter bar” or late-night conversations in Taiwan, he was always the life of the moment, loud, witty, passionate, and disarmingly human.