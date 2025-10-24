Radhakishan Damani invests Rs 90 crore in eyewear retailer Lenskart ahead of IPO

Billionaire investor and the founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) Radhakishan Damani has invested around Rs 90 crore in eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions in a pre-IPO (initial public offering) funding round, according to sources aware of the development.

The investment comes ahead of Lenskart's much-awaited IPO which is expected to open for public subscription next week. The eyewear brand is looking to raise ₹2,150 crore through fresh issuance of equity shares; besides, promoters and investors would offload 13.22 crore equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

As a part of the OFS, promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi; and investors SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund – II, Macritchie Investments Pte. Ltd., Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP would offload shares.