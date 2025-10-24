Sebi bars mutual funds from investing in pre-IPO placements

MUMBAI: In a move that seeks to strengthen the investor protection net, the markets watchdog Sebi has barred mutual funds from investing in the pre-IPO placement levels of IPOs and wants them to invest only in the anchor investor portion of primary issues. The move is set to be a blow to the red-hot IPO market, which has so far raised over Rs 2 trillion in 2025, and has a long pipeline for the rest of the year.

This comes on the back of a banner year show in 2024, setting new records in capital, raising an unprecedented Rs 1.8 trillion from 317 public offerings, 2.6x the previous year’s.

In 2024, according to JP Morgan, India led the world in IPO volumes for the first time and was the second-largest IPO market globally in terms of funds raised, behind only the US.

Notable IPOs in 2025 include Tata Capital (Rs 15,512 crore), LG Electronics India (Rs 11,607 crore) and Hexaware Technologies (Rs 8,000 crore), while those in the pipeline include Groww, Phonepe, Pine Labs, Avaada Energy among 150 others. So far, 230 companies went public by October.

Mutual funds and the overall capital markets have been taken aback by the move as Sebi has been known for long to make regulatory changes through a consultative process.

In a letter to the industry body Association of Mutual Funds (Amfi), Sebi said, “It is hereby clarified that in case of IPOs of equity shares and equity-related instruments, schemes of mutual funds can only participate in the anchor investor portion or in the public issue”.