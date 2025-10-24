Veteran adman Piyush Pandey dies at 70 

His creative legacy spans a vast range of campaigns from the Polio awareness drive with Amitabh Bachchan and Fevikwik’s “Todo Nahin, Jodo” to the quirky ZooZoo ads for Vodafone and widely known projects for Ponds, Gujarat Tourism, and anti-smoking initiatives with the Cancer Patients Association.

Even as advertising trends shifted, Pandey’s imprint remained powerful. He was also instrumental in crafting the political slogan “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar,” which became a household phrase and played an important role in the 2014 election campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Born in Jaipur and studied at the prestigious St Stephen’s College, New Delhi, Pandey’s journey in advertising began early, when he and his brother Prasoon Pandey lent their voices to radio jingles. Before joining Ogilvy in 1982, he explored varied careers in cricket, tea tasting and construction.

As chief creative force at Ogilvy India, he transformed the agency into one of the most celebrated in the world. He stepped down as Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India in 2023 to take on an advisory role.

In 2018, Pandey and his brother Prasoon became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a lifetime honour recognising their contribution to elevating Indian advertising on the global stage. Pandey was also conferred with the Padma Shri in 2016.

People from the worlds of business, advertising and politics paid tribute to the towering figure. In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humor, and genuine warmth into it."

"Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire creative fraternity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations," Sitharaman added.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Founder Uday Kotak said, said, “Sad that Piyush Pandey leaves us. He launched Kotak Mahindra Bank with a campaign in 2003, describing banking as "common sense". Amazing out of the box thinker and a humble person. He weaved creativity with an Indian context. Will miss him.”

Pandey also ventured into acting as he appeared in the 2013 film "Madras Cafe”. He was the lyricist of "Mile Sur Mera Tumhara," a song that promoted unity in diversity. He also co-wrote the screenplay for the film "Bhopal Express."

Pandey had been suffering from an infection. His last rites will be performed on Saturday. He was married to Nita Pandey, and his siblings include film director Prasoon Pandey and singer-actor Ila Arun.