CBIC merges 31 customs duty notifications into a single framework to simplify trade

In a major trade-facilitation step, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) announced on Saturday that it has consolidated 31 separate customs duty notifications into a single, unified notification. The consolidation will be effective from November 1.

As per the new notification, exemption and concessional duty provisions previously scattered across multiple older documents will now be merged. The CBIC assured that all existing benefits and duty exemptions are being retained, so importers and exporters will not lose out even as regulatory complexity is reduced.

According to the CBIC, this streamlining is intended to boost transparency and ease of doing business, especially for trade stakeholders who previously had to navigate a maze of overlapping notifications. Under the new framework, importers, exporters, and customs brokers will only need to refer to the consolidated notification instead of juggling dozens of older ones.