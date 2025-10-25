Facebook to hold 30% stake in Reliance's AI Ventures, two companies commit Rs 855 crore investment

MUMBAI: Meta Platforms, Inc.'s Facebook Overseas will hold 30% interest in the AI venture floated by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Reliance Intelligence will hold the remaining 70% in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd.
Reliance Intelligence, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and Facebook will jointly invest an initial Rs 855 crore in the venture. In a filing to the exchanges, RIL said that Reliance Intelligence Ltd on Friday (October 24) incorporated Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL).
This collaboration between two of the world’s largest companies in the field of artificial intelligence follows the strategic relationship that began in April 2020 when Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook invested $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms, making it the largest minority shareholder. That investment gave Facebook a 9.99% stake in Jio, RIL's telecom business.
"Reliance Intelligence Limited (Reliance Intelligence), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (RIL), has, on October 24, 2025, incorporated Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL). Reliance Intelligence will invest an amount of Rs 2 crore towards initial subscription of 20,00,000 equity shares oRs s.10 each," said RIL’s exchange filing.
It added, "REIL, incorporated in India as a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Intelligence, will become the joint venture company as per the amended and restated joint venture agreement (JV Agreement) with Facebook Overseas, Inc. (Facebook), a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta). REIL will be engaged, inter alia, in developing, marketing and distributing enterprise AI services."
The JV was first announced at RIL's Annual General Meeting in August 2025. It aims to leverage Meta's open-source Llama AI models combined with Reliance's extensive enterprise reach.
The JV aims to offer two main products: an enterprise AI platform-as-a-service that enables organisations to customise and deploy generative AI models and pre-configured AI solutions for industries including sales, marketing, IT operations, customer service and finance.