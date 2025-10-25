Facebook to hold 30% stake in Reliance's AI Ventures, two companies commit Rs 855 crore investment

MUMBAI: Meta Platforms, Inc.'s Facebook Overseas will hold 30% interest in the AI venture floated by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Reliance Intelligence will hold the remaining 70% in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd.

Reliance Intelligence, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and Facebook will jointly invest an initial Rs 855 crore in the venture. In a filing to the exchanges, RIL said that Reliance Intelligence Ltd on Friday (October 24) incorporated Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL).

This collaboration between two of the world’s largest companies in the field of artificial intelligence follows the strategic relationship that began in April 2020 when Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook invested $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms, making it the largest minority shareholder. That investment gave Facebook a 9.99% stake in Jio, RIL's telecom business.