Kotak Bank net dips 2.7 percent as provisions soar 43.5 percent on fresh slippages

MUMBAI: Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a 2.7 percent on-year fall in its standalone net income at Rs 3,253 crore in the September quarter.

However, its key net interest income (NII) grew and witnessed a healthier 16 per cent jump in net advances, but only to be whittled down by a massive 43.5 per cent spike in provisions.

The Bank said Saturday that its provisions for bad loans and fresh slippages soared 43.5 percent to Rs 947 crore from a low of Rs 660 crore a year ago, while fresh slippages jumped to Rs 1,629 crore from Rs 1,812 crore, but recoveries and upgrades were lower at Rs 688 crore.

The key profitability metric, net interest margin, contracted to 4.54 per cent from 4.65 per cent, the bank said Saturday in an exchange filing.

Similarly, it said the cost of funds stood at 4.70 percent and did not offer the comparative number.

More importantly, despite an improvement in NPAs, the bank saw its fresh slippages spooking the overall numbers during the quarter, jumping to Rs 1,629 crore from Rs 1,812 crore while recoveries and upgrades were Rs 688 crore in the second quarter, up 25 percent on-quarter.

This had the overall provisions soaring by 43.5 per cent to Rs 947 crore from a low of Rs 660 crore a year. Gross NPAs improved to 1.39 per cent from 1.49 per cent, and net NPAs also inched down to 0.32 per cent from 0.43 per cent in September 2024. The provision coverage ratio stood at 77 per cent.