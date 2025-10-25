SBI Cards net rises 10% to Rs 445 crore; spends soars 31% to Rs 1.07 trillion

The number of its active cardholders or cards-in-force grew by 10 percent reaching 21.5 million from 19.6 million a year ago. New account volumes also rose mildly, with 9.36 lakh new accounts opened during the quarter as against 9.04 lakh in the same period last year.

On the asset quality front, the company, which is the only listed and standalone domestic entity in the credit cards space, said its gross non-performing assets declined to 2.85 percent from 3.27 percent a year ago and but net non-performing assets marginally increased to 1.29 percent from 1.19 percent a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company's credit cost declined to 9 percent from 9.6 percent in the June quarter. It cited continued focus on collections, portfolio action, and quality underwriting. Spends increased sharply by 31 percent annually and 15 percent sequentially to Rs 1,07,063 crore from Rs 81,893 crore in September 2024 quarter, and receivables saw an 8 percent growth to Rs 59,845 crore, up from Rs 55,601 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

SBI Cards offers an extensive credit card portfolio to individuals, corporates, which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel, and banking partnership cards, along with corporate cards covering all major cardholder segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle.