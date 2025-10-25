Weekly review: Gold corrects modestly post-festive peak, signals range-bound week ahead

The mid-week correction was mainly attributed to profit-taking after the sharp gains seen during Diwali. Analysts noted in their market reports that many investors chose to lock in profits as prices hovered near all-time highs, while jewellers reported steady retail demand but cautious bulk buying. A stronger rupee and easing global spot prices also contributed to the dip.

Globally, gold remained volatile but largely range-bound, supported by safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainties and central bank buying. However, expectations that US interest rates might stay higher for longer kept upside momentum in check. The global spot price hovered between $2,410 and $2,460 per ounce during the week.

Despite the slight correction, overall sentiment in the gold market remained firm. Robust festive-season demand in India and steady investment interest worldwide continued to underpin prices. Market analysts expect gold to trade in a narrow range in the coming week, with potential support around Rs1,24,000 per 10 grams and resistance near Rs 1,30,000.

If global tensions persist and the dollar weakens, gold could see renewed strength. However, if US yields remain firm and investors shift to riskier assets, the metal may consolidate before its next move.

While gold prices eased modestly during October 21–25 after touching record levels, the market researchers believe that the underlying demand and global uncertainty kept the market resilient and poised for renewed interest in the weeks ahead.