Weekly review: Indian equities consolidate at peak levels; FIIs return, earnings boost sentiment

Investor sentiment through the week was buoyed by healthy corporate earnings, resilient macroeconomic indicators, and expectations of sustained foreign inflows. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers for most of the week, reflecting renewed confidence in India’s growth outlook following positive comments from global institutions such as the IMF, which projected India’s GDP to expand 6.6 percent in FY26. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also remained active, providing support on dips.

Sectorally, banking and financial services led the gains, helped by improved second-quarter earnings and a recovery in credit demand. IT stocks also advanced on a weaker rupee and strong order inflows from overseas clients. The auto sector extended its rally on robust festive season sales, while fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) shares showed mixed trends amid concerns about rural demand recovery. On the other hand, metal and energy stocks came under mild pressure as global commodity prices corrected and investors booked profits after recent gains.

Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, indicating continued retail investor participation despite valuations remaining elevated. Market breadth stayed positive for most sessions, with more stocks advancing than declining on the NSE. Analysts noted that the Nifty’s successful breach of the 25,500–25,850 zone earlier in the month has created a strong support base, although resistance is now seen near the 26,000–26,300 range.

Global cues were largely neutral to slightly negative. Concerns over trade policy frictions and geopolitical developments limited the upside, while expectations of interest rate stability in the US and easing inflation data in major economies offered some reassurance. Domestically, the government’s reaffirmation that it would not rush into any restrictive trade agreements, as stated by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, also influenced investor sentiment, especially in export-oriented sectors.