‘Emirates NBD deal is not a sale, it is infusion of fresh capital’

RBL Bank, one of the first banks in India to operate without a promoter entity and be entirely shareholder-owned, made history last week by announcing the largest-ever foreign direct investment (FDI) in the domestic banking sector. The bank clinched a landmark ₹26,853-crore deal with Emirates NBD Bank, under which it will issue 960 million preferential shares at ₹280 per share to the acquirer for a 60% equity stake upon conversion, along with a mandatory open offer for an additional 26% later.

The bank’s Managing Director and CEO, R Subramaniakumar—a career public sector banker who has previously worked with PNB, Indian Bank, and IOB, and served as the RBI-appointed administrator of Dewan Housing Finance after its collapse—spoke with Benn Kochuveedan about the deal and the bank’s performance. Excerpts:

Congratulations on securing the biggest deal in India’s banking sector. When do you see the transaction being completed, and how confident are you about obtaining RBI approval, especially since it recently rejected Japanese lender SMBC’s bid to become a promoter of Yes Bank?

First of all, this is only a proposal. We need to obtain all the necessary approvals, starting with shareholders and then the regulatory authorities—of which the RBI’s nod is key. My rough estimate is that the entire process will take around six to eight months to complete.

Though I can’t and don’t want to comment on other deals, it’s important not to confuse different situations—they’re not comparable. What’s happening at RBL Bank is not a sale; it’s a fresh capital infusion through the issuance of 960 million new shares, without diluting anyone else’s shareholding. I want to make it very clear: this is fresh capital coming into the bank—it’s a big cheque. So overall, the shareholding base of the bank will expand by 960 million shares, and none of the existing shareholders are selling their stakes.

Do you foresee any regulatory hurdles going forward?

I don’t see any negativity surrounding the transaction.

Will you continue to lead the bank after the deal, once ownership changes?

That’s not a question for now. The transaction is still underway. I have been appointed by the Reserve Bank to lead the bank for the next three years.

Have you already approached the RBI, or will that happen after shareholders’ approval?

Obtaining approvals is a long process, and we will go step by step.