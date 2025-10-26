Global cues to direct market movement, gold prices snap eight-week rally to record first weekly decline

MUMBAI: Indian equities are set to take cues this week from the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision and progress on the India-US trade agreement.

The market ended the Diwali-shortened week with modest gains, marking its fourth consecutive weekly advance. Meanwhile, gold prices snapped an eight-week rally to record their first weekly decline.

Dalal Street sentiment remained upbeat during the initial sessions of the past week, but profit-booking toward the end trimmed gains. The benchmark NSE Nifty rose just 0.33% to settle at 25,795.15, while the BSE Sensex advanced 0.31% to close at 84,211.88.

“Markets are likely to begin the final week of October with a cautiously optimistic tone. Strong corporate earnings, steady foreign inflows, and improving global sentiment offer a constructive backdrop, though geopolitical uncertainties, scheduled monthly expiry and the upcoming U.S. Fed policy decision could trigger short-term volatility,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Mishra added that the focus will shift to the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on October 29, which could influence global liquidity trends and risk sentiment.

Additionally, market participants will closely monitor developments surrounding the scheduled US-China presidential meeting, which could further ease trade tensions and impact global markets.