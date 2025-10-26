RBI economist charges his SBI peers led by Ghosh of plagiarism

MUMBAI: Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the chief economic advisor at the nation’s largest lender State Bank and also the head of the bank’s research wing, who normally has a different take on most of the macro and monetary economic developments and issues, has been given a different take this time—getting accused of lifting the data and charts straight from the central bank’s reports or to put it pithily plagiarizing for long.

And the unprecedentedly scurrilous spat started playing out in the full social media glare when an economist in the Reserve Bank, Sarthak Gulati, decided to lock horns with the egghead of SBI Research in the middle of the Deepavali celebrations and fireworks and call out the alleged plagiarism.

In a post on the professional networking platform Linkedin, Gulati, an assistant general manager in the monetary policy department of the Reserve Bank, headed by deputy governor Poonam Gupta, has detailed how the SBI Research team led by Ghosh, who is a well-known macro and monetary economist and a member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council and the 16th Finance Commission, had “verbatim replicated” all the key data including graphs and charts from his department’s work.

The plagiarism allegations are particularly aimed at the two Ecowrap reports published in the name of Ghosh himself in July and October, which allegedly mirrored RBI's monetary policy documents of April and October, respectively.

Gulati, who did not personally call out Ghosh, has alleged that two recent Ecowrap reports verbatim replicated some sections of the monetary policy reports "paragraph-by-paragraph, including key charts and narratives".