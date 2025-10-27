Indian markets close higher on global optimism; Sensex rises 567 points, Nifty nears 26,000

Investor sentiment improved after softer-than-expected inflation data from the US strengthened expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Hopes of progress in US-China trade negotiations and firm trends across global equities also supported domestic stocks.

Back home, sustained buying by foreign institutional investors, strong festival-season demand indicators, and healthy corporate earnings helped reinforce optimism. Sectors such as banking, metals, oil and gas, and realty were among the top gainers of the day.

Technical analysts were quoted in various reports saying that the Nifty faces immediate resistance near the 26,200 level, with support pegged around 25,700–25,800. While the overall tone remains bullish, they expect some consolidation at higher levels as traders book profits after the recent rally.

Market participants will now focus on global central bank signals, corporate earnings, and foreign fund trends to gauge the near-term direction. Despite potential volatility, the broader market sentiment remains positive as India continues to benefit from strong economic fundamentals and resilient investor confidence.