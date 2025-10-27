India's biggest oil company IOC to comply with sanctions regarding purchases from Russia

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), India’s biggest oil company, said on Monday that it will comply with all applicable sanctions regarding purchases from Russia. "We will abide by all sanctions imposed by the international community," said IOC Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney.

He, however, refused to comment on the IOC's purchases of Russian oil. Data shows that Russian oil made up 21% of the crude oil IOC imported during April-September.

Indian refiners are likely to cut down or pause the import of Russian oil to avoid secondary sanctions on shipping and banking after the US imposed fresh sanctions with a view to curbing Moscow's earnings from oil sales.

IOC's subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) has halved Russian oil imports this month, coinciding with the fresh sanctions the US imposed on Russian oil.