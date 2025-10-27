JK Tyre reports 54% growth in net profit in Q2 of FY26 compared to same period last year

CHENNAI: JK Tyre & Industries Limited reported a rise of 54.23% in net profit at Rs 222.55 crore in Q2 of FY26 against Rs 139.75 crore during the same period last year, driven by growth in exports and rural demand picking up.

The stabilising of prices of raw materials and GST rationalisation have also helped the tyre manufacturer to report record profit growth.

The company recorded 13% growth in exports in the current quarter and domestic growth rose by 15% in volume, said Raghupati Singhania, chairman and MD of the company.

“Export volumes grew by 13% over the previous quarter, despite the prevailing uncertainty around US tariff rates. This growth reflects our superior product quality offerings, deeper penetration in existing markets and introduction of higher margin products for diversifying into new geographies,” he said.