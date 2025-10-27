JK Tyre reports 54% growth in net profit in Q2 of FY26 compared to same period last year

CHENNAI: JK Tyre & Industries Limited reported a rise of 54.23% in net profit at Rs 222.55 crore in Q2 of FY26 against Rs 139.75 crore during the same period last year, driven by growth in exports and rural demand picking up.
The stabilising of prices of raw materials and GST rationalisation have also helped the tyre manufacturer to report record profit growth.
The company recorded 13% growth in exports in the current quarter and domestic growth rose by 15% in volume, said Raghupati Singhania, chairman and MD of the company.
“Export volumes grew by 13% over the previous quarter, despite the prevailing uncertainty around US tariff rates. This growth reflects our superior product quality offerings, deeper penetration in existing markets and introduction of higher margin products for diversifying into new geographies,” he said.
Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 536 crore with an improved margin of 13.3%. Improved operational performance is a result of higher sales volumes along with softening raw material prices, apart from higher operational efficiencies. Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 54% on YoY to Rs 223 crore.
To avoid US tariffs, JK Tyre is using tyres manufactured at Mexico’s facilities to export to the US market under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as they have signed a free trade pact with each other. Meanwhile, JK Tyre is diverting tyre products meant for the US to Latin America and Europe.
The company also recorded growth in revenue from Rs 3568.94 crore to Rs 4011.31 crore.