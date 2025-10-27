Lenskart founders, Softbank, Temasek, Kedaara eye windfall gains of up to 5,200% in eyewear firm's IPO

MUMBAI: Early backers like Softbank, Temasek, Kedaara and the promoters of eyewear player Lenskart Solutions, which is the latest unicorn to hit the market with a Rs 7,278-crore IPO at a price-band of Rs 382–402 per share, are eyeing windfall gains of 145% to 5,200%.

The issue, opening on October 31, consists of Rs 2,150 crore worth of fresh issue and the rest in secondary issuance by promoters and external investors like the Japanese powerhouse Softbank, the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek, and private equity player Kedaara Capital among others.

On Monday, the company set the price band for the issue at Rs 382-402 which at the upper end values the firm at Rs 69,676 crore.

Topping the gainers list is the cofounder and chairman Peyush Bansal, who arrived 90 minutes late for the presser here Monday and chose to offer no reasons for the long delay. Bansal holds 17.32 crore shares, acquired at an average cost of Rs 18.6/share, representing a 10.28% stake.

At the upper price band, Bansal’s holding is worth Rs 6,964 crore, a 20-fold gain on his pre–price-band holding, which was valued at Rs 323 crore when he acquired this stake. From the issue, he will be laughing his way to the bank with a Rs 823.66-crore cheque for selling 2.05 crore shares, translating into a return of 2,061% on his capital investment.

Bansal of 'Shark Tank India' fame will continue to own an 8.78% stake in the company.

The other selling promoters are Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi while selling investors include SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), Schroders Capital, Equity Asia Mauritius, PI Opportunities Fund-II, MacRitchie Investments, Kedaara Capital Fund II, and Alpha Wave Ventures.