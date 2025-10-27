Sona Comstar puts its JV with China’s Jinnaite Machinery in 'abeyance', cites geopolitical factors

Auto component major Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) said on Monday that it has decided to keep its joint venture with China-based Jinnaite Machinery Co. Ltd. (JNT) in abeyance, citing geopolitical factors.

“The parties have mutually agreed to put the proposed JV in abeyance. The parties however have expressed their willingness to cooperate with each other on select foundry products and remain open for collaboration in future. The term sheet executed by the parties for the proposed JV on 20th July, 2025 stand rescinded,” said Sona Comstar in an exchange filing while reporting its July-September quarter earnings.

Sona Comstar MD and Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh said that the decision is based mostly on geopolitical factors and the need to prioritize other active capital allocation decisions.

Amid an improvement in trade and diplomatic ties between India and China, Sona had formed a JV with Jinnaite Machinery in July 2025 to enter the Chinese electric vehicle market with an investment of $12 million (about Rs 100 crore).