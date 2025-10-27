SpiceJet to operate 250 daily flights, triple capacity by November

NEW DELHI: Low-cost airline SpiceJet said on Monday that it will operate 250 daily flights during the Winter Schedule 2025, doubling it from 125 daily flights in the preceding Summer Schedule, and 150 daily flights during the last winter season. The airline expects to reach this peak of 250 daily flights once all 19 leased aircraft have been inducted into its fleet and joined operations in the coming weeks.
The expanded schedule will be rolled out in a phased manner starting October 26, 2025, said the airline in a statement.
By November 2025, SpiceJet also aims to more than double its operational fleet and triple its available seat kilometres (ASKMs) to strengthen its presence across new domestic and international destinations.
The aggressive expansion plan at SpiceJet comes as the carrier’s market share in the domestic aviation market declined to just 2% in August, reflecting ongoing challenges for the airline.
“The new schedule makes international leisure travel easier with the launch of non-stop daily flights to Phuket from Delhi and Mumbai, two of India’s busiest metros. Domestically, metro connectivity sees a major boost with Mumbai-Bengaluru going twice daily starting November 1 and November 15, and the launch of Chennai-Bengaluru flights beginning November 8,” said SpiceJet.
The airline added that it is also strengthening connectivity to Rajasthan’s top winter destinations – Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer. Kolkata gains new connections to Jaipur (from October 31) and Udaipur. Jaipur will also be connected to Guwahati and Mumbai from November 7, with Mumbai seeing twice-daily services. Udaipur will be connected to Mumbai and Delhi from November 7, and Jaisalmer will connect to Delhi starting November 15.
Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “Doubling our daily flights is a clear reflection of SpiceJet’s renewed momentum and growth strategy. The steady expansion of our fleet will allow us to enhance frequency on key routes and launch new destinations, delivering more choice, capacity, and value to our passengers.”