SpiceJet to operate 250 daily flights, triple capacity by November

NEW DELHI: Low-cost airline SpiceJet said on Monday that it will operate 250 daily flights during the Winter Schedule 2025, doubling it from 125 daily flights in the preceding Summer Schedule, and 150 daily flights during the last winter season. The airline expects to reach this peak of 250 daily flights once all 19 leased aircraft have been inducted into its fleet and joined operations in the coming weeks.

The expanded schedule will be rolled out in a phased manner starting October 26, 2025, said the airline in a statement.

By November 2025, SpiceJet also aims to more than double its operational fleet and triple its available seat kilometres (ASKMs) to strengthen its presence across new domestic and international destinations.